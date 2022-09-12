Town Council hears Grievances on Slow Implementation of Equity Advisory Committee Resolutions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The placement of a memorial plaque honoring Charlie Graves, longtime owner of the regionally famous Uptown Club, and decades-long leader of Chestertown’s Black community, became the focal point for a heated challenge to the town council to do better by their 2020 pledge to implement the 16-month plan described in the Chestertown Unites Against Racism and Equity Advisory Committee resolutions.

The plaque was initially planned for installation on Calvert St. and to be unveiled during the Juneteenth celebration weekend. However, it was not installed until September 6 at an alternative area on College Avenue

At the September 6 town council meeting, Mayor David Foster described the trajectory of trying to contact the tenant and owner of the house currently located on the site of Charlie Graves’ Uptown Club.

It was also discovered that the Town boundaries extended into part of the property and would allow the Town to place the plaque within those parameters.

“It has actually been my policy since I have been Mayor that if there were any projects and I get opposition, no matter how they vote, race, color, or creed, and if they wanted to meet with me, I would,” Foster says. “One area of disagreement was that that the owner and tenant wanted the sign to be on a podium low to the ground…some people thought this would be disrespectful.”

Foster met with Community organizer John Queen, Karen Somerville, Reverend Brown, and others who persuaded Foster that the ground-level plaque was not what the community wanted. Eventually, a compromise was met and the sign was placed around the corner on College Avenue. Foster also called attention to the fact that town council meetings only met every two weeks and that, according to meeting laws, more than two council members could not meet between council sessions, prolonging a faster outcome.

Community organizer John Queen, who co-authored the 16 month plan with former Mayor Chris Cerino and worked with the Equity Advisory Committee impugned the Council’s process to have the plaque placed by Juneteenth or in a timely fashion after acknowledging the tenet’s disagreement saying that the Council was no longer upholding the articles of Chestertown Unites Against Racism and that it was the Equity Advisory Committee’s to hold the Council accountable.

“The plan Chestertown Unites Against Racism came in 202, and the goal was to help the Black community be empowered and for the whole community to move forward,” Queen says.

Queen described the interactive function of the 15-month plan and the Equity Advisory Committee, saying that the EAC holds legislature power to handle some issues of race within the community and highlighted the Education Pillar, which states, “educate the community about its history pertaining to race relations” as an underlying principle mandating the placement of the commemorative plaque.

Life-long resident and musical artist and local historian Karen Somerville, and Monica Graves, daughter of Charlie Graves, also addressed the Council about the plaque.

As part of the Chestertown Unites Against Racism plan, Somerville, with John Queen and Cindy Fulton, supervised the first historical plaque at the foot of Cannon Street. The Charlie Graves-Uptown Club plaque is the second marker, and a third is planned for pioneering educator Emma Miller to be placed at Garnett School. Sommerville was assisted with fellowships from Heartland Institute at Washington College.

Monica Graves spoke about her father’s role as a community leader and the importance of the Black community commemorating their leaders.

“It was an entertainment club and work environment for the uptown community and African Americans in Kent County. It provided jobs and acceptance for all the communities in Chestertown and around Chestertown. He was instrumental in bringing all community members together,” Graves says.

Graves met with the tenet but found now agreement could be made and recommended the sign be placed around the corner on College Avenue. According to Graves, the Town agreed to the new location around August 15. At Tuesday’s meeting, she noted that the sign was still not up after three weeks.

“This has been a very frustrating process, and I’m a proponent of after-action reviews. I think there needs to be a process put in place where this does not happen again with projects of this type or anything that has to do with the African American community because it’s not going to be a positive outcome for us or anybody involved with something like this,” she says.

Somerville summarized the issue as “we tell the council what we as a Black community needs and they instead give us what they think we need.”

This video is approximately thirteen minutes in length. See the Town website here to watch the complete ninety minutes on this topic during the September 6 town council meeting.