Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Flower is Blooming?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native flower is blooming and attracting lots of pollinators?
Last week, we asked you about the pickerel frog (Lithobates palustris)! Pickerel frogs look similar to leopard frogs, but can be differentiated by their blocky pattern (as opposed to spots) and the yellow coloration on their inner hind legs. They also have dorsolateral ridges that extend down their back to the groin. They prefer swampy habitats, creekside buffers, and moist grassy areas (especially in the summer). Their characteristic call is a snoring sound, heard usually during the breeding season in March and April.
#mysterymonday #adkinsarboretum #mysteryfrog #mysteryflower
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.