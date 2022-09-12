Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Flower is Blooming?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native flower is blooming and attracting lots of pollinators?

Last week, we asked you about the pickerel frog (Lithobates palustris)! Pickerel frogs look similar to leopard frogs, but can be differentiated by their blocky pattern (as opposed to spots) and the yellow coloration on their inner hind legs. They also have dorsolateral ridges that extend down their back to the groin. They prefer swampy habitats, creekside buffers, and moist grassy areas (especially in the summer). Their characteristic call is a snoring sound, heard usually during the breeding season in March and April.

#mysterymonday #adkinsarboretum #mysteryfrog #mysteryflower