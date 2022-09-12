Spy Moment: Harriet Stands Resilient in Cambridge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On one of the most beautiful days the Eastern Shore has had in recent months, a crowd of close to one thousand gathered in front the Dorchester County Courthouse to celebrate a special moment in history. With American flags flying high among the audience, the striking statue of Harriet Tubman was dramatically unveiled as young and old welcomed this remarkable hero back to Cambridge.

The Cambridge Spy’s Julian Jackson Jr. was on hand to captured this moving event sponsored by the Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation.

This video is approximately minutes in length. To learn more about Alpha Genesis or make a donation to the Tubman project please go here.