Letter to Editor: Stop the Permits on Calvert and College

The onslaught of permits handed to Bethel A.N.E. Church, houses along the corner of Calvert Street and College Avenue, and others on that block by the elementary school flooding into the first alley and cul de sac, as well as Lynchburg Street, needs to stop.

This has opened up destruction of private property, noise pollution, the use, sales, and distribution of illegal substances so close to the elementary school. Public drinking, fighting, and dangerous driving on both motor bike, and car. And now, thanks to this town’s blindness to “race propaganda” and the manipulations of John Queen and his equity group nonsense, things are getting worse. There has also been a shrinkage in parking due to an indifference in zoning caused by petty greed. So many of us see this, so few speak up. Perhaps the people issuing these permits should educate themselves in what’s really happening here in town.

We don’t live on Calvert. We’re the next street over, but that nonsense can be heard where we are. We have Friends in that street that are bewildered and feel as though they’re trapped in an out of control nightmare.

Darrell Carter

Chestertown