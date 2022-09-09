Letter to the Editor: Questions for Representative Andy Harris

I see that Andy Harris, perhaps aware that he has an election coming up, is now doing some “town halls” – not in-person sessions, but phone calls where all the questions are screened ahead of time. I guess it’s better than nothing. Based on my conversations with friends, neighbors, and colleagues, here are ten big questions for Rep. Harris that I believe voters deserve answers to heading into the fall election:

Now that the international firefighters’ association has censured you, do you regret voting against the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund and against survival benefits for spouses of first responder suicide victims? As someone who claims to be a proud veteran, why did you betray veterans by voting against legislation to provide health care to vets injured by exposure to burn pits? If the conservative position is that abortion should be decided by the states, why do you support a nationwide ban with no exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the mother? You met with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and others at the White House in December 2020 at the White House to plan overturning a free and fair presidential election. Why did you do that? What was your role in those discussions? Taxpayers have paid you over $2 million in salary over the last 12 years, during which you have passed one bill – to rename a post office. Are you proud of this record of accomplishment? Do you think your highly politicized, campaign-style mailers and radio ads are an appropriate use of public funds? Capitol Police officers risked their own lives to protect you on January 6, 2021. Why did you vote against awarding them Congressional Gold Medals? In a district where so many lives and livelihoods depend on the health of the Chesapeake Bay, how do you justify your 3% lifetime voting score from the League of Conservation Voters and your denial of the reality of human-caused climate change? How do you explain to parents your vote against legislation to ease the baby formula shortage? Is it right for you to take credit for local projects funded by bills you voted against, like that new ambulance down in Pocomoke City?

Alexa Seip

Talbot Count