National Music Festival’s Resonance Concert Series Opens Sept. 11

One of the finest guitar quartets in the world comes to Kent County Sept. 11 as the National Music Festival kicks off the 2022-2023 season of its Resonance concert series.

The Canadian Guitar Quartet will perform at 3 p.m. on Sept. 11 at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. The program will feature composers as varied as Mozart, Jobim, and living composers Olga Amelkina-Vera and Patrick Roux. The program also includes a work entitled “Empty Houses” by Quartet member

Renaud C. Giguère.

During its twenty-plus years, the Canadian Guitar Quartet has released four critically acclaimed albums while touring extensively in Canada and abroad. The engaging repertoire, performed with the Quartet’s fiery virtuosity, augmented by the players’ easy and congenial rapport with the audience, all make a Canadian Guitar Quartet concert an event to remember.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $5 for students with ID and children under 14. A Resonance Pass ($110) offers all six of a diverse musical lineup (see below) from September through April. The series pass saves $22 off the single-ticket price for the six concerts.

For purchasers of a 2022/2023 National Music Festival Combination Pass – on sale now – all six Resonance concerts are included as well as admission to the many ticketed performances during the 2023 Festival, June 4-17.

Tickets and Passes can be purchased online here: https://nationalmusic.us/events-andtickets/tickets/. They will also be available at the door.

The Quartet will also visit Galena Elementary School during their time in Kent County. This school performance is made possible by the Kent Cultural Alliance.

The Resonance series will continue with the following performers:

Thalea String Quartet, dynamic performances that reflect the past, present, and future of the string quartet repertoire, Nov. 27

Thomas Parchman, NMF Clarinet Mentor and Portland Symphony Principal Clarinetist, Jan. 22

ARTEK, Gwendolyn Toth and Dongsok Shin, The Art of the Early Keyboard, Feb. 19

Phil Snedecor, NMF Trumpet Mentor and DC Pops Orchestra Founder, March 19

Losey/Feder Duo, NMF Harp Mentor Cheryl Losey Feder and Detroit Symphony Assistant Principal Cellist Abe Feder, April 23

All performances are on Sundays at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. The National Music Festival is grateful to St. Paul’s for providing a beautiful venue for Resonance concerts.

For tickets and more information about the National Music Festival and Resonance, visit nationalmusic.us.