UM Shore Regional Health Board of Directors Welcomes New Members

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Board of Directors recently welcomed seven new members: Cassie Burton, PhD; Kenny Kreiser; Robert Roth, JD; Kim Herman, MD; Jane Wang, MD; and University of Maryland Medical System senior leaders Kristin Jones-Bryce, JD and Michelle Lee, CPA. The Board’s composition includes representatives from the five counties served by UM Shore Regional Health, the regional physician community and UMMS.

Burton is a retired pharmaceutical executive now living in Cambridge, Md. After earning her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Bucknell University and her master’s and doctorate degrees in mathematical statistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she began her career in 1981 as a biostatistician at CIBA-Geigy Pharmaceutical Corporation. When CIBA merged with Sandoz to form Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation in 1996, Burton had risen to the position of Executive Director of U.S. Statistics. She remained with Novartis for the rest of her career, becoming the first Global Head of Biostatistics and Statistical Reporting in 2000, based in Basel, Switzerland, and retired as Global Head of Clinical Information Sciences in 2009. Burton later returned to her birthplace, Cambridge, where she became involved in nonprofit organizations and civic initiatives benefitting the city and Dorchester County, including Choptank Lighthouse Foundation, for which she served as board president from 2016 to 2021, and Cambridge Main Street, for which she served as a board and executive committee member from 2013 to 2016.

Kreiser is a native of the Eastern Shore, growing up and living in Dorchester County most of his life. After graduating from Cambridge South Dorchester High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland – Baltimore County. After several years with a local manufacturer, Hi-Tech Plastics, Kreiser began working in the insurance and financial services industry at Whitten Insurance. As the business continued to expand, Kreiser and his partner, Lori Nagel, purchased the property and casualty division from Greg Whitten in 2013. Farm Creek Insurance, LLC (d/b/a Whitten Insurance), formerly a Nationwide Insurance agency, is a fully independent insurance agency operating in 22 states with over 40 insurance carriers, with three offices on the Eastern Shore and two on the Western Shore. Kreiser also serves as board chair (chief volunteer officer) for the YMCA of the Chesapeake.

A Chestertown resident, Roth is managing partner of Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, PC in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. He represents and advises a wide range of clients on federal and state regulatory and business matters related to Medicare and Medicaid programs, focusing on payment, compliance, and licensing issues. Prior to going into private practice, Roth enjoyed an 11-year career in government during which he served at both the federal and state levels, as a senior attorney for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and as an assistant attorney general for the state of Maryland assigned to the Department of Health, and also represented the Health Care Financing Administration (subsequently renamed CMS) as part of the HHS Office of the General Counsel. He also is one of few health care lawyers to have argued before the United States Supreme Court, which he did in Sebelius v. Auburn Regional Medical Center, 133 S.Ct. 817 (2013). Roth earned his bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University and his JD from Syracuse University.

Dr. Herman is a primary care physician with University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Primary Care at Denton. She received her medical education at University of Health Sciences, Antigua School of Medicine and Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and completed her internship and residency at Mount Carmel Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Herman earned her certification from the American Board of Family Medicine in 2009.

Dr. Wang is Medical Director of University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown. She earned her medical degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and her undergraduate degree at the University of Maryland at Baltimore.

Jones-Bryce is Senior Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer for University of Maryland Medical System, where she oversees the System’s government relations and corporate social responsibility work as well as public and regulatory affairs, and serves as an advocate on behalf of the organization and external partners. Jones-Bryce joined UMMS in 2015 after serving for 10 years as Chief of Staff to Speaker Michael E. Busch in the Maryland House of Delegates. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and earned her JD from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Lee is Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for UMMS, where she is responsible for the financial strategy, reimbursement strategy and regulatory compliance, resource allocation, investment policy and the execution of key financial priorities across the System. She joined UMMS in May 2000 as the Senior Director for Financial Reporting for the University of Maryland Medical Center and has been responsible for the development of the consolidated capital finance structure. A certified public accountant, Lee earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visitwww.umms.org.