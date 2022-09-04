Spy Minute: First Friday Celebrates Labor Day Weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Shops were open late; musicians sang in the street, and Labor Day weekend’s First Friday did not lack for a crowd who wanted to share the spirit of the long weekend.

One striking aspect was discovering how many service organizations are available to Kent County residents, as evidenced by the many information tables and helpful volunteers.

The Spy thought we’d pay tribute to them during our stroll through town and took notes for future interviews.

Here are a few highlights of our stroll up High Street. The introductory song is by Maddie Freeman.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.