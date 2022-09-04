Mid-Shore Arts: DCA’s Melissa Cooperman and Her Photography

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While many in Cambridge have gotten to know Melissa Cooperman over the few years as the community arts coordinator for the Dorchester Center for the Arts, this is only one role she plays on the Eastern Shore arts scene.

As Spy contributor Julian Jackson, Jr. highlights in his profile of Melissa her work in film, video, and most of all, her stunning photography in the Spy’s ongoing series of profiling Mid-Shore artists and their work.

This video is approximately minutes in length.