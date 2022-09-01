Senior Nation: September a Great Time to Start New Fitness Program

Not only is September “Healthy Aging Month”, but it is also a great time to start a new fitness program. For one thing, fall can be a treat for the senses: the crisper air, the leaves beginning to change colors. Walking and hiking are both awesome in the fall months.

A FEW TIPS FOR FALL FITNESS:

Try thinking outside the box and learn something new, something you’ve always wanted to try like dancing, horseback riding or biking.

Be an ACTIVE TV watcher. If you’re into fall premiers and plan to sit down to watch for hours , make it a date with exercise AND TV. While you watch, you can walk in place, do standing lunges, triceps dips off the couch, lift weights, or do push-ups and sit-ups during the commercials.

Rejuvenate your mind and spirit as well. Learn to meditate, take an art class or learn a new language.

Strive for the three C’s: commitment, convenience and consistency. Put it on the calendar just like any other appointment; choose an activity that is close by and, when you can’t fit in 30 minutes each day, do 10 minutes rather than skip exercise altogether.

Susan Covey is the Fitness Director at Bayleigh Chase in Easton