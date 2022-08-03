Looking at the Fickle Mirror at the Academy Art Museum

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fickle Mirror, the new exhibition at the Art Academy Museum, is timely and relevant. In a world of selfies and personal branding, Warhol and Rembrandt feel ahead of their time in how they were obsessed with their own image. In addition to the household names, Curator Mehves Lelic has assembled a coterie of emerging and exciting new artists for this exhibition.

Artists examining their own persona leads us to question our own identity and how we perceive ourselves. Jackie Milad (the currently artist in residence at AAM) shares her identity in a less obvious way than the self portrait, but her DNA is undeniable in her bright, and visceral work.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Academy and “Fickle Mirror” please go here.