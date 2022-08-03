Life at Bayleigh Chase: A Chat with Director George Clemes on Talbot County’s Special Retirement Community

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the Bayleigh Chase retirement community in Easton has long supported the Talbot Spy Senior Nation section for many years, it has been our disappointment that it has taken some time to profile this remarkable home for hundreds.

One reason for this omission has been its transition from its early days as William Hill Manor, started by Dr. William Hill in 1981, to became part of Integrace in 2014, and then more recently, Acts Retirement-Life Communities, which also manages the popular Heron Point community in Chestertown.

In fact, the non-profit Acts has been one of the nation’s most progressive leaders in full-service retirement communities when it was started 50 years ago by a Philadelphia-based pastor with the Church of the Open Door, a nondenominational church. The founders wanted to find a better way of living for their retired church members, providing a fulfilling and meaningful independent living lifestyle with a quality professional health care environment that would be available if ever needed.

That simple mission has now grown into 265 communities operating in nine states.

In our Spy profile, we talk to George Clemes, executive director of Bayleigh Chase, about his community’s unique approach to retirement, health, and spiritual life on their 35-acre campus off Dutchman’s Lane. George also highlights the significant improvements taking place on-site to honor Acts 50th anniversary.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about Bayleigh Chase and other Acts Retirement-Life Communities please go here.