KCPS Elementary Students to Open for Baltimore Orchestra

Elementary school students have been invited to serve as the opening act for one of the biggest concerts of the year in Chestertown.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is performing in Wilmer Park Saturday, Aug. 6 as part of its Music for Maryland Tour.

The concert begins at 6:45 p.m. with Kent County Public Schools students providing pre-show entertainment, playing several songs on bucket drums.

“Getting to perform in front of the audience for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is an exciting opportunity for our community to see how talented our students are,” said music teacher Jodi Bortz.

Students from Galena Elementary School, under the direction of Ashton Mooday, will present “High Hopes,” by pop rockers Panic! at the Disco.

Students from H.H. Garnet and Rock Hall elementary schools, led by Bortz, will perform Harry Belafonte’s calypso classic “Jump in the Line.”

The bucket drum ensembles have been working on these songs over the summer as part of Kent County Public Schools’ Acceleration Academy. The buckets were provided by Home Depot and JBK Ace Hardware.

“The Acceleration Academy has been a great opportunity for students to participate in a fun musical activity over the summer,” Mooday said.