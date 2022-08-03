Pieceful Designs Mosaics at Pop-up Art Expo

A free event “Exchange: A Pop-Up Art Expo” will be held at the Academy Art Museum on Saturday, August 6 from 2-5 pm. Lisa Scarbath of Pieceful Designs Mosaics has been chosen as one of eight artists and creative entrepreneurs from around the region to participate at this event. A variety of artworks will be offered for sale. In addition, paintings, fiber art, ceramics, an interactive mural, food, raffles, and adult beverages will be on site. All attendees will also have the chance to vote for their “Fan Favorite” in each category.

Lisa creates mosaic fine art, custom pet portraits, decor and furniture using a variety of materials, such as stained glass, ceramic, slate, rocks, tiles and found objects to express her vision on 2D and 3D substrates. Some of her most popular items are her unique steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. Works by Lisa can be seen at www.PiecefulDesignsMosaics.com and on social media @PiecefulDesignsMosaics.