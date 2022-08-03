Studio B Art Gallery Celebrates Plein Air Easton Artists During ‘Easton Night Out’ on August 5

On the First Friday of every month, downtown Easton shops and galleries are open late and live music is performed throughout the district. Studio B Art Gallery invites you to make it one of your stops during the festivities for a special opening exhibit celebrating the gallery’s featured artists that have participated in previous Plein Air Easton competitions. Come explore new artwork and enjoy great conversation during the “Art Salon” reception from 5:00-8:00 p.m on August 5.

Studio B Art Gallery is proud to represent award-winning artists that have also competed in Plein Air Easton, the largest and most prestigious juried plein air painting competition in the United States. Stop by the gallery to see work by Hiu Lai Chong (past Plein Air Easton Grand Prize and Artists Choice award winner), Daniel Robbins (who won three awards during Plein Air Easton 2021), and Bernard Dellario (award-winning artists and Academy Art Museum instructor).

“As we sit here in early July and plan for our August exhibit, we don’t know the results of Plein Air Easton 2022 and it’s very possible that our featured artists could have more awards to celebrate,” Studio B Art Gallery Owner Betty Huang said. “It will be a joy to celebrate our artists’ work and achievements, especially right after a big event has wrapped and the experience is fresh in our mind.”

Studio B Art Gallery also hosted a special Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang in the lead up to Plein Air Easton 2022. Jove will be the competition judge of Plein Air Easton 2023. Betty, president of the Working Artist Forum, also participated in the group’s annual “Local Color” exhibit during the event.

“We are spoiled with all the artistic adventures we have in Easton every summer,” Betty said. “I cannot wait to share our stories and art at the next art salon and exhibit this August.”

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali. Visit the gallery any time during open hours, browse online at www.studiobartgallery.com, or call 443-988-1818 to arrange a private viewing.