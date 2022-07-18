Letter to Editor: Vote For Aretha Dorsey for School Board

Please vote for Aretha Dorsey, a home grown Kent County native determined to serve the children of Kent County Public Schools BETTER. Aretha Dorsey is a mother, grandmother, wife, self-employed, hard working Minister who believes all children deserve an excellent education.

Aretha Dorsey understands that for children to be successful in school ALL of the adults in their lives must be effective at communicating. KCPS needs to develop a better communication system that builds cooperation and understanding between students, parents, teachers and administration in each of the county schools in order to help each child develop their individual skills that will enable them to learn, and to continue to learn over a lifetime.

There is a lot of resource in Kent County and I’m not going to sugar coat this: Five Kent County public schools served 1,812 students during the 2022 school year. Kent County Public Schools released a preliminary budget of $30.4 million for fiscal year 2023. Here’s a snapshot of the most recent performance indicators I found on Maryland State Board of Education’s website msde.md.gov for the elementary schools in Kent County, 4.6 points out of 10 for “Progress in Achieving English Language Proficiency” should not receive a check mark as anything less than 50% is what we math teachers call FAILURE.

PLEASE vote for Aretha Dorsey who is willing and able to build better communication between children and adults in this community in order to provide ALL children with the skills vital to develop their self confidence, which leads to personal achievement and a bright future.

Virginia W. Kerr

Retired Teacher

Easton