Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents The Amazing Textile Work of Laura Waggner Boehl

From July 5 to September 3, the Fiber Arts Center is showcasing the work of Laura Waggner Boehl.

Quilting is Laura’s passion and fabric her artistic medium. The quilts she makes are what is in her head or what suites her fancy at the time. She is always open to inspiration and new techniques to express herself.

She became a quilter in 1984 when her passion was ignited by her mother-in-law, Marie Boehl. Shortly after starting her first quilt, Laura attended a lecture on quilting given by Pat Long Gardner, a Baltimore fiber artist and teacher of fiber art at Maryland Institute of Art. Pat also taught quilting classes in her home and Laura soon joined the other 20 plus women who quilted with Pat on Mondays and Wednesday during the school year. Laura quilted with the group for 11 years. Laura has always considered these women her mentors and the group her quilting Master’s degree. Partially due to her quilting group who all encouraged risk taking and forward thinking, Laura has always had a modern twist to her work. She especially enjoys piecing her backs which become a canvas for artistic exploration. She uses all the leftovers from the front, plus extras from her stash and pieces it all together in a random, artistic improv fashion.

The exhibit runs through September 3, 2022. We welcome your visit on Wednesdays Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 12:00 – 4:00pm each day. The exhibit is free of charge.

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore

Phone: 443-448-4611

Address: 7 North 4th Street

Denton, MD 21629

https://fiberartscenter.com