Adkins Arboretum Offers Cyanotype Workshop July 16

A technique from early days of photography, cyanotype uses the sun to develop a natural emulsion into a vivid blue image that can be further toned and manipulated. Join Adkins Arboretum artist-in-residence Liz Donadio to learn about the Arboretum’s varieties of native plant species and to make your own prints at a cyanotype workshop on Sat., July 16.

Participants will use botanical specimens from around the grounds to make unique images that represent the variety of plant life cultivated at the Arboretum. The workshop runs from noon to 3 p.m. and is $45 for Arboretum members, $60 for non-members. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org.

Donadio is a Baltimore-based photographer who has been working at the Arboretum since 2018 to create a visual study of the ecology and landscape, over time and throughout changing seasons. Using alternative and camera-less photographic processes, combined with digital techniques, she creates multi-faceted images that are unpredictable and mysterious, much like the natural world itself.