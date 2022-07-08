Sumner Hall Awarded $49,700 Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded one of its 33 Museum Grants for African American History and Culture (AAHC) for 2022 to Sumner Hall. These grants support activities that build the capacity of African American museums and support the growth and development of museum professionals at African American museums.

The project – Unlocking the Commodore Collection – is to develop educational materials based on the collection for use in middle and high school classrooms in Kent County. This recently-discovered treasure trove of papers document the early experiences of African Americans in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties. This project will enable Sumner Hall to create educational materials for classroom use so that young people can learn about this significant area of African American History and Culture.

The project builds upon the collaborative partnerships that Sumner Hall has developed with three learning centers of Washington College (the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, the Department of Education, and the Miller Library) along with the Kent County Public Schools.