Robin Ford, MSN, RN, Honored as 2022 UM SRH Nurse of the Year

Robin Ford, MSN, RN, Nurse Navigator at the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has been named SRH’s Nurse of the Year. Ford, a resident of Easton, was chosen from among more than 25 nominations.
Nominated by Roberta Lilly, MD, FACS, Director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, Ford was chosen by the SRH Nurse Executive Committee as the winner for this prestigious annual award that recognizes nursing excellence achieved through leadership, professionalism, commitment to others, and commitment to patient experience.
In her nomination, Dr. Lilly wrote, “In her role as a Nurse Navigator, Robin brings SRH Heart behaviors with her to work every day. In countless ways, Robin helps to solve problems and improve patient experience. She goes out of her way to treat her team members and every patient with kindness and respect. I am so grateful to have Robin as part of my team.”
As a breast cancer nurse navigator, Ford provides individualized guidance and support to patients, families and caregivers throughout treatment, from screening through survivorship. Last year, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center provided breast care to more than 3,100 patients, diagnosing more than 135 new cases of breast cancer.
“Receiving the Nurse of the Year award is such an honor and I am humbled to have been selected,” said Ford. “No nurse works alone and I have been privileged to be part of wonderful teams providing excellent care. I am thankful to have such wonderful colleagues and mentors beside me on this journey. And I am grateful to care for each of our patients – they truly are a blessing and joy to me each day.”
Ford began her career at SRH as a labor and delivery nurse at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, served for 26 years as a radiation oncology nurse at Requard Radiation Oncology Center, and has been in her current role of nurse navigator for three years. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University, her Master of Science from University of Maryland School of Nursing, and is a certified oncology nurse (OCN).
Also honored as nominees for the award were the following nurses:
Shannon Benson, RN – The Birthing Center
Cassandra Bilbrough, MSN – Acute Care, Chestertown
Kelsey Brooks, MSN – Informatics and Emergency Department, Easton
Ashley Burl, RN – 2 East, Easton
Alyssa Chadwick, BSN – Transitional Nurse Navigator
Melanie Chow, BSN, Emergency Department, Cambridge
Chelsea Compton, BSN – Shore Behavioral Health
Katie Davis, BSN – Chester River Home Care
Kaitlyn Davis, RN – Telemetry, Easton
Stacy Dion, BSN – Same Day Surgery, Easton
John Durcho, MSN – Emergency Department, Easton
Aymee Gonzalez, BSN – The Birthing Center
Radine Haynes, BSN – Emergency Department, Chestertown
Casey Henckel, RN – Emergency Department, Easton
Ashley Higgs, BSN – 2 East, Easton
Annie Hoffman, RN – Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation
Eden Kinser, BSN – Emergency Department, Chestertown
Chris Matulay, MSN – Professional Nursing Practice
Christina North, RN– 2 East, Easton
Ashley Robinson, BSN – SMG – Women’s Health
Lee Rosendale, BSN – Shore Home Care
Ashley Schreppel, BSN – Telemetry, Easton
Cindy Simmons, RN – Emergency Department, Chestertown
Abigail Smith, RN – Emergency Department, Easton
Megan Stubbs, BSN – Emergency Department, Cambridge
Traci Tull, BSN – Emergency Department, Cambridge
April Venables, BSN – Emergency Department, Easton
