Robin Ford, MSN, RN, Honored as 2022 UM SRH Nurse of the Year

Robin Ford, MSN, RN, Nurse Navigator at the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has been named SRH’s Nurse of the Year. Ford, a resident of Easton, was chosen from among more than 25 nominations.

Nominated by Roberta Lilly, MD, FACS, Director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, Ford was chosen by the SRH Nurse Executive Committee as the winner for this prestigious annual award that recognizes nursing excellence achieved through leadership, professionalism, commitment to others, and commitment to patient experience.

In her nomination, Dr. Lilly wrote, “In her role as a Nurse Navigator, Robin brings SRH Heart behaviors with her to work every day. In countless ways, Robin helps to solve problems and improve patient experience. She goes out of her way to treat her team members and every patient with kindness and respect. I am so grateful to have Robin as part of my team.”

As a breast cancer nurse navigator, Ford provides individualized guidance and support to patients, families and caregivers throughout treatment, from screening through survivorship. Last year, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center provided breast care to more than 3,100 patients, diagnosing more than 135 new cases of breast cancer.

“Receiving the Nurse of the Year award is such an honor and I am humbled to have been selected,” said Ford. “No nurse works alone and I have been privileged to be part of wonderful teams providing excellent care. I am thankful to have such wonderful colleagues and mentors beside me on this journey. And I am grateful to care for each of our patients – they truly are a blessing and joy to me each day.”

Ford began her career at SRH as a labor and delivery nurse at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, served for 26 years as a radiation oncology nurse at Requard Radiation Oncology Center, and has been in her current role of nurse navigator for three years. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University, her Master of Science from University of Maryland School of Nursing, and is a certified oncology nurse (OCN).

Also honored as nominees for the award were the following nurses:

Shannon Benson, RN – The Birthing Center

Cassandra Bilbrough, MSN – Acute Care, Chestertown

Kelsey Brooks, MSN – Informatics and Emergency Department, Easton

Ashley Burl, RN – 2 East, Easton

Alyssa Chadwick, BSN – Transitional Nurse Navigator

Melanie Chow, BSN, Emergency Department, Cambridge

Chelsea Compton, BSN – Shore Behavioral Health

Katie Davis, BSN – Chester River Home Care

Kaitlyn Davis, RN – Telemetry, Easton

Stacy Dion, BSN – Same Day Surgery, Easton

John Durcho, MSN – Emergency Department, Easton

Aymee Gonzalez, BSN – The Birthing Center

Radine Haynes, BSN – Emergency Department, Chestertown

Casey Henckel, RN – Emergency Department, Easton

Ashley Higgs, BSN – 2 East, Easton

Annie Hoffman, RN – Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation

Eden Kinser, BSN – Emergency Department, Chestertown

Chris Matulay, MSN – Professional Nursing Practice

Christina North, RN– 2 East, Easton

Ashley Robinson, BSN – SMG – Women’s Health

Lee Rosendale, BSN – Shore Home Care

Ashley Schreppel, BSN – Telemetry, Easton

Cindy Simmons, RN – Emergency Department, Chestertown

Abigail Smith, RN – Emergency Department, Easton

Megan Stubbs, BSN – Emergency Department, Cambridge

Traci Tull, BSN – Emergency Department, Cambridge

April Venables, BSN – Emergency Department, Easton

