ShoreRivers and Washington College Complete Urban Stormwater Retrofits

ShoreRivers and Washington College recently celebrated the completion of the North Commons Bioretention project, which installed numerous bioretention practices in the North Commons parking lot to better manage and treat stormwater runoff. Urban stormwater runoff is one of the most damaging threats to our waterways because it contains nutrients and other harmful pollutants, and can contribute to localized flooding. The project culminated in a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Kent County Chamber of Commerce on May 6, 2022.

These stormwater improvements were made possible with funds from Chesapeake Bay Trust’s Green Streets, Green Towns, Green Jobs (G3) grant program. The practices were designed to capture and hold water so biological activity can remove nutrients as well as pollutants coming from asphalt and vehicles before draining into the stormwater pond that eventually discharges to Radcliffe Creek, a tributary of the impaired Middle Chester River. This project is the first of a number of improvements the college hopes to make on its campus that will have water quality and habitat benefits and serve as demonstration projects to the large audience the college serves.

“This project is an example of leveraging private investment to increase water quality protections,” explains ShoreRivers Restoration Manager Kim Righi. Washington College invested in the gray infrastructure components of the upgrades—resurfacing and curb placement—providing the required matching funds for the green infrastructure components paid for by grants from Chesapeake Bay Trust.

Washington College Interim Director of Sustainability and Regenerative Living Shane Brill, adds, “We plan to continue partnering on more regenerative stormwater conveyances, attractive native plantings, and signage. ShoreRivers is helping us improve water quality, habitat, and aesthetics while also providing educational opportunities for our student body and campus visitors.”

ShoreRivers is a leader in designing, funding, and managing major restoration projects to reduce the sediments and nutrients that pollute our waterways. Community collaborations like this have resulted in hundreds of projects installed on county-owned properties, private lands, school campuses, town properties, and church lands.

ShoreRivers is certified by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as a Technical Service Provider with an in-house engineer, staff with training in geospatial technologies, and the technical expertise to manage these projects. If you are interested in implementing a restoration project at your home or business, please contact our Director of Agriculture & Restoration or your local Riverkeeper at shorerivers.org/staff-directory.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org