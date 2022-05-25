COVID-19 May 25, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

Community levels in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Ga., recommends that people in communities with a MEDIUM community level do the following: Stay up-t0-date on vaccinations and boosters. If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease, consult your healthcare provider about whether you should wear a mask or take other precautions, such as testing. If you have COVID-like symptoms, take a test. If you have tested positive for COVID, have COVID-like symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with COVID, wear a mask.

Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 14.97% and its case rate is 35.31 cases per 100,000 population.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 1,078,122, an increase of 1,983 in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 12 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 14,314.

The state’s average positivity rate is 8.54%, down 0.13 percentage points since yesterday.

The number of patients currently hospitalized is 492, up 24 from yesterday.

