For All Seasons Provides Therapy and Support for Students at Chesapeake College

Everyone needs support at different times of their lives. Sometimes it’s a traumatic event, mounting bills, job loss, college classes, or the overall stress from life that may make it difficult to cope. For All Seasons, Inc. has partnered with Chesapeake College to offer support and therapy for its students to navigate these life challenges and unexpected transitions via telehealth or in-person on the Wye Mills campus.

The program, which began in October 2021, grew out of For All Seasons’ work at the college during the pandemic. It was after For All Seasons Board of Directors member Len Wolf and his nonprofit, “Access Hope,” stepped up that the deal was sealed. The Chesapeake College program is fully funded for the first year through the funds donated by Wolf which will support uninsured and underinsured students, as well as non-billable staff time for the For All Seasons’ therapist. Wolf, Founder and Director of Access Hope, Inc., comments, “While the nation faces a crisis in meeting the needs of so many with mental health concerns, the diverse challenges faced by many Community College students make them even more vulnerable than the population in general. So many suffer in silent desperation without access to critical care. Access Hope is so grateful for the opportunity to partner with For All Seasons in bringing essential life-changing mental health care to those among us on the Eastern Shore.”

Hayley Hornfeck, LMSW, Licensed Clinician with For All Seasons and the therapist for the program, states, “I’m really grateful to be part of this program because it’s taking two organizations that have the mutual goal of helping students and collaborating their efforts to provide a service that helps further that goal. I remember when I was a college student there were so many things to worry about and coordinate on my schedule, from jobs and internships to family and schoolwork. There was no time to leave campus and go to an appointment in the middle of the day. And if there was time, I didn’t have money to pay for it. What we hope to do with this program is to start to chip away at some of the barriers to mental health services.”

“Being able to tell students that they don’t need to worry about a copayment is the beginning of that. For All Seasons has special programs available for students who have financial needs.”

Students at Chesapeake College can go to an appointment right on campus in between classes or sign on to a session on zoom when they get home. To date, seven to eight students are receiving services each week. A licensed therapist can assist them with managing stress and developing coping skills; along with a variety of issues, including but not limited to: depression, anxiety, trauma, substance use, grief, peer relationships, ADHD, bipolar disorder, divorce, and self-esteem.

Chesapeake College Vice President Kamari Collins adds, ” For All Seasons staff offer their services at Chesapeake with both professionalism and compassion. Our partnership with For All Seasons is a benefit to our students. Like members of the community at large, our students are dealing with stress exacerbated by the pandemic. We know that mental wellness is a key part of student success. By offering our students a convenient option for therapy, we are providing them with a powerful life tool that will serve them for years to come.”

The new availability to do telehealth virtually will also help students who may not be on campus during college and holiday breaks and in the summer months.

Chesapeake College students can call For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 to schedule an appointment by requesting “services on the Chesapeake College Campus.” The For All Seasons’ 24-hour confidential crisis hotlines are also available to all students as well as the general public. English: 410-820-5600, Español: 410-829-6143, English or Español text: 410-829-6143.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.