Chester River Chorale Announces “The Road Home” May 13 & 14

The Chester River Chorale (CRC) is delighted to be presenting its first concert in over two years, and the first under the leadership of new Artistic Director Alexis Ward. “The Road Home” is a delightful mixture of new favorites and old classics – a program of choral candy to welcome audiences home once again.

“It is such a joy to be able to sing together again since nothing replaces the thrill of live music,” says Assistant Director Stephanie LaMotte. “The Chorale has worked hard and we look forward to sharing this special program with our community.”

The concert will be presented Friday May 13th at 7pm and Saturday May 14th at 4pm, at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. No advanced tickets will be sold but CRC will gratefully accept your donation at the door. Suggested donation is $20 per person and doors will open 30 minutes before the concert starts.

“I am so excited that CRC is finally performing for our community again,” says CRC Board President Andrea Neiman. “We have all missed singing so much, and our concert is going to be joyful and emotionally powerful for singers and audiences alike.”

The concert presenting sponsor is Rosin Creek Collaborative and grant support for CRC comes from the Kent Cultural Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

The Chester River Chorale is an amateur chorus based in Chestertown, Maryland, under the leadership of Artistic Director Alexis Ward and Assistant Director and Accompanist Stephanie LaMotte. Singers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to join. Please see our website, www.chesterriverchorale.org, for more information. The Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.