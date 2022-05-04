First Friday Celebrates KCHS Seniors, Features School Events

This month’s First Friday in Chestertown has a Kent County Public Schools theme, with a downtown celebration of seniors, an exhibition of student artwork and special events at H.H. Garnet Elementary School.

The Kent County High School Parent-Teacher-Student Association has partnered with the Downtown Chestertown Association to recognize the Class of 2022.

For First Friday, May 6, High Street will be closed between Cross Street and Spring Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m. to bring the community together to celebrate Kent County High School’s graduating class.

Local businesses with be displaying pictures of graduates in their store fronts. Dr. Keith Wharton will be leading the Kent County High School Jazz Band in a performance from 6:15 p.m.to 7 p.m. The Walker Family food truck will be out as well. Local radio station WCTR will be broadcasting from the downtown celebration.

Attendees are encouraged to wear the school colors of blue and gold, enjoy the downtown and help celebrate the Kent County High School Class of 2022.

Also downtown, Chestertown RiverArts is hosting the opening night of its “Art is Elemental” exhibition featuring artwork by students of all ages in Kent County Public Schools. There will be a reception for artists, their families, guests and teachers from 5 to 7 p.m. during First Friday.

The exhibition will remain up at RiverArts through May 29. The gallery is located at 315 High St., Suite 106.

Just up the street, H.H. Garnet Elementary School is hosting a Community School Resource Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. with local organizations, including Kent County Public Schools’ Judy Center and Family Support Resource Center, the YMCA, the Kent County Public Library, the Department of Social Services, the Chestertown Police Department, the Kent County Local Management Board, Minary’s Dream Alliance, Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s and more. A food truck from El Manantial Tex-Mex Restaurant in Centreville will be at the school.

In addition, special guests Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr, the Chestertown husband-and-wife creative team behind such book series as “The Real McCoys” and “The Cookie Chronicles,” will be on hand with a special opportunity for attendees.

Swanson and Behr are preparing for a cross-country tour with their family in a school bus. They will be stopping at schools and donating copies of their books.

The bus is still being converted and First Friday attendees will have the opportunity to help. It will be parked at Garnet Elementary School that evening and community members will be encouraged to pick up a paintbrush and help fill in a mural created and outlined by Behr on the bus.

Garnet Elementary School is located at 320 Calvert St.