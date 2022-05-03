Harnessing Hope with Governor Hogan Grant

The transformative healing power of horses will reach more people struggling with physical, psychological, and developmental challenges made possible by Governor Larry Hogan’s FY’23 budget for Miscellaneous Grants. The highly competitive award to Talisman Therapeutic Riding in Grasonville will support capital improvements and the expansion of specialty equine programs led by licensed therapists and riding instructors on the bucolic 30-acre farm.

The $650,000 matching grant marks the kick-off of Harnessing Hope, a $2 million capital campaign, to be announced at Talisman’s annual Derby Day benefit on May 7. Founded in 2012 with one horse and one rider, today over 200 riders/clients, ages four to 80+, participate annually. Supported conditions include: cerebral palsy, PTSD, autism, Down syndrome, multiple sclerosis, severe brain trauma, dementia, vision impairment, stroke, depression, anxiety, muscular dystrophy, ADD & ADHD, and others.

The grant was made possible with invaluable support from the District 36 Delegation to the State legislature, Senator Stephen Hershey and Delegates Steven Arentz, Jefferson Ghrist, and Jay Jacobs.

“Talisman provides unique therapeutic services with trained horses in a beautiful outdoor setting,” says Peter Behringer, Chairman of the Talisman Board. “The Governor’s grant ignites our fundraising campaign to improve lives through an expansion of programs and facilities.”

Talisman Equine Programs:

Heroes on Horses – serves active duty military, veterans of the armed forces, national guard, first responders, and front-line healthcare workers

– serves active duty military, veterans of the armed forces, national guard, first responders, and front-line healthcare workers Hippotherapy – physical, occupational, and speech language pathology guided by instructors who use the movements of a horse to provide carefully graded motor and sensory input.

– physical, occupational, and speech language pathology guided by instructors who use the movements of a horse to provide carefully graded motor and sensory input. StableFamily – a comprehensive equine experience that promotes family connection through interaction and guided cooperative exercises with horses.

– a comprehensive equine experience that promotes family connection through interaction and guided cooperative exercises with horses. TheraPony – equine activities for children ages four to 11 with cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and physical disabilities.

– equine activities for children ages four to 11 with cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and physical disabilities. Talisman Tranquility – training in relaxation and mindfulness practices in both equine and non-equine programs.

– training in relaxation and mindfulness practices in both equine and non-equine programs. TTRiding – tweens and young teens benefit from bonding relationships with equine partners that build confidence and improve physical strength while developing new skills.

– tweens and young teens benefit from bonding relationships with equine partners that build confidence and improve physical strength while developing new skills. Horse Discover Center (HDC) – for able-bodied children and adult horse enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels.

– for able-bodied children and adult horse enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels. Summer Programs – Specialized week-long riding sessions based on age and ability.

“Through the remarkable energy of the horses, I have witnessed the strength, determination, and ability that lie within each individual.” Beth Cole, Talisman CRTI Instructor

Horses are experts at teamwork and relationships. They understand loyalty, honesty, and cooperation. When a rider takes a step of confidence, a horse will respond positively, reinforcing that feeling and behavior. A rider learns to be independent by feeding, brushing, and saddling their horse. Based on an individual assessment, a customized lesson plan is developed for each client/rider upon enrollment in a program.

It would be our pleasure to welcome you for coverage of the announcement of the Grant and Capital Campaign at our annual Derby Day benefit, complete with mint juleps, dinner, and auction. The event begins at 5:00pm on Saturday, May 7 at Talisman Therapeutic Riding, 172 Blue Ribbon Lane, Grasonville, MD 21638. RSVP required