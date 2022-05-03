Londonderry on the Tred Avon Wins First Place in Candle Light Cove’s Peep Show

Londonderry on the Tred Avon was named the winner of Candlelight Cove’s Third Annual “Peep Show” at its Spring Festival on April 2nd. Individuals, organizations, and businesses in the community were encouraged to submit their creations made from Peeps – the iconic marshmallow treats. Londonderry’s submission demonstrated the community’s support of the people of Ukraine and depicted the Ukrainian Flag and sunflower made from 270 peeps.

