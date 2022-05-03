Benedictine Awarded Best in Business Nonprofit Caroline County

Benedictine was awarded the Caroline County Best in Business Nonprofit Award for 2021. This award is presented by the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce. The Nonprofit award criteria is based on the organization’s tremendous impact on Caroline County and demonstration of sound business management. Nominations are received by business associates, community members, staff, and, in Benedictine’s case, by the families it serves.

“Benedictine has been part of Caroline County for over 60 years and we are thrilled and honored to receive this award from the Chamber,” shared Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director. “While Benedictine may look unassuming when you drive by our lane – small miracles happen every day in our classrooms, in our group homes, in our residential facilities and in our community,” Evan further commented.

Benedictine shared in this honor with several other Caroline County award recipients. You can view Benedictine’s video here where Scott Evans shares in his gratitude for being selected along with plans for an expansion of the campus in Ridgely.

“Benedictine is on the verge of beginning to implement our “Transforming a Campus to Transform Lives” initiative. This includes renovating and updating our campus facilities to better meet the needs of our students and adults in our programs. This investment will give Benedictine state-of-the-art facilities that will enable us to continue to fulfill our mission far into the future,” stated Evans.

For more information on Benedictine, please go to www.benschool.org. If you would like information on how you can support the children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism at Benedictine reach their greatest potential, please contact Claudia.cunningham@benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. The Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.