Letter to Editor: Mizeur’s Accomplishments Have Prepared Her for Congress

When voters choose which candidate for whom to vote, it is important to look at what he/she has accomplished in the past. Heather Mizeur is running to be our next Congresswoman from the first district. Mizeur’s many accomplishments indicate what kind of legislator she would be if elected. Two of the many areas in which she has excelled are better health care for Marylanders and environmental/farming issues.

While serving 8 years as a Maryland delegate, Mizeur made tremendous contributions to ensure that Marylanders have access to health care. She authored the Kids First Act, a law which has become a national model to enroll tens of thousands of qualified children in health care insurance plans. Mizeur was able to work with both Republicans and Democrats to pass the Family Planning Works Act. This legislation has reduced the number of abortions in Maryland, improved pregnancy outcomes, and lowered infant mortality rates. Later, in her Family Coverage Expansion Act, Mizeur is credited with making Maryland one of the first states which allow young adults to remain on their families’ health plans until age 26. (This later became a national law under the Affordable Care Act.)

Mizeur, a seventh-generation farmer, has been involved in protecting the environment her whole adult life. In 2011, she spearheaded a bill to prohibit fracking in Maryland. Mizeur also served on our country’s state-led fracking commission. The work of that commission helped to lead Maryland to permanently ban fracking in our state. No wonder The Baltimore Sun has dubbed Mizeur as one of our state’s “leading environmental advocates!”

As a farmer, Mizeur has long pondered possible solutions for saltwater intrusion, coastal flooding, and managing severe weather events. She is extremely focused on creating healthy soil. In fact, one of her goals is to start a new project called the “National Soil Health Initiative (NSHI) through the USDA to address agricultural problems such as these. To read more about Mizeur’s “Agri-Climate Solutions for Maryland’s Eastern Shore” plan, go to: Mizeur’s Agri-Climate Plan — Promoting Agricultural Policies That Can Help Solve The Climate Crisis – Heather Mizeur

Mizeur also authored this op-ed about farmers: Opinion: Shore Farmers Should Be Priority Partners in Combating limate Crisis By Heather Mizeur (talbotspy.org)

Mizeur has tremendous acumen for other issues as well, including the economy, jobs, and social justice. She has had 25 years of experience, providing the working relationships she needs in Congress to pass legislation favorable to the Eastern Shore. This is what I want in my House Representative in Congress.

Rev. Dr. Katie Day

Cambridge