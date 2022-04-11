Spring Art Walk Features Local Venues and Artists Throughout Chestertown’s A&E District

The A&E Spring Art Walk is taking place Saturday, April 16, in downtown Chestertown with commercial galleries, studios and pop-up artists around town, offering a range of visual art and fine craft. Organized by the Chestertown Arts & Entertainment District, the Spring Art Walk will provide shoppers and art patrons with a map that enables them to stroll from one venue to another at their own pace between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with live music at three locations along High and Cross Streets.

Spring Art Walk Features Local Venues and Artists Throughout Chestertown’s A&E DistrictLocated at 211 High Street, The Bank will serve as an information hub with maps for the A&E Art Walk as well as a pop-up artist venue representing a range of mediums. From pottery and jewelry to paintings and pastels, artists including Irene Aspell, Paul Aspell, Jody Gilliland, Allen Johnson, Arlene K Originals, Emily Kalwaitis, Chris Kelsch Birdhouses and Other Things, Marlayn King, Mike Pugh, and Terry Willis.

Continuing up High Street, The Artists’ Gallery presents “Chasing the Light” by Mary Ellen Mabe. In this series of oil paintings, Mary Ellen was inspired to capture the essence of how light influences the landscape, the figure and florals. Mary Ellen is one of five partners who help run The Artists’ Gallery which also hosts a variety of exhibitors working in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic and mixed media. In addition, woks in photography, jewelry, crafts, pottery and leather goods may be found.

MassoniArt has new works on display at both of its gallery locations on High and Cross Streets.

As you walk down Cross Street, be sure to duck through the pocket park to venture to Diane Rappisi Fine Art to see the work and exhibition space offering portraits, still life and landscape paintings as well as works in progress.

Les Poissons Gallery showcases fine art from more than 20 different artists of the Mid-Atlantic region, featuring Plein Air landscapes, botanicals and local Kent County farm and water scenes.

Come celebrate 25 years with Robert Ortiz at his Studio in Chestertown. Artists Kevin Harris, Rob Glebe, Fredy Granillo, Yuh Okano, Jason Patterson, and Marilee Schumann will also be joining with their work.

The Cannon Street Studios are home to oil and watercolor at Melinda Carl Fine Art Studio, oil and pastels at Marj Morani Fine Art Studio and Gallery, and handmade earrings, bracelets and necklaces by silversmith and jewelry artist Joan Strand at Studio Strand.

Also on Cannon Street, stop by Casa Carmen to see a display from the Public Art Committee as well as artwork by Maia Wyler.

Hegland Glass will have their studio open and features their award-winning art glass.

RiverArts Gallery has its April exhibit, Trustees of the Earth to celebrate Earth Day on display and the RiverArts Clay Studio Potters Marketplace gives center stage to the works of member ceramic artists. The studio is an active workspace, and the likelihood of seeing at least one of the potters in action on the day is high!

Stop by to see the Blueberry Pie & Art Society at their new working studio space on Cross St. with the art of Kate Quinn, Anne Singer, and Roberta Ingram.

Tish Fine Art Plus will be featuring the work of Barbara Steptura as well as its usual array of art, crafts, furniture and jewelry with a predominant focus on local artists.

Joining the Art Walk this spring is Walnut & Wool featuring original furniture, vintage and new clothing and jewelry, and a demonstration of furniture refinishing during the Art Walk.

On Park Row, visit local artisan gift shop Angela’s Cottage, and Linda Roy Walls’ SeeWorthy for Eastern Shore nature and landscape photography on canvas, metal, and wood. Just outside the A&E district, Mary Pritchard Art will have an open Studio where the artist will demonstrate her award-winning pastel techniques.

Enjoy a full day of shopping and visiting downtown Chestertown during the A&E Spring Art Walk. For any questions, please email hester@kentculture.org or call 410-778-3700.