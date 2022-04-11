Senior Nation: It’s Time to Start Walking by Susan Covey

There’s no better time than right now…TO START WALKING!!

Walking is considered the gold standard of exercise, since it uses around 200 muscles and is a safe, inexpensive, fun activity that most anyone can do. But, that’s not all!

Walking:

Increases your cardiovascular fitness

Reduces your stress

Gives you more energy

Tones your muscles

Enables you to get more restful sleep

Reduces your risk of developing many serious health problems

Helps you lose weight and keep it off

Enables you to maintain your current weight

Provides time to enjoy companions or to be alone, your choice

Makes you feel good!

Remember good walking posture: chin up, eyes forward, shoulders down, back straight, arms bent 90 degrees while pumping them back & forth. And always try to walk heel to toe.

Take a walk around your neighborhood or a nearby rails to trails and see what’s blooming this spring!!

Also, when you’re inside, remember to take the stairs if you are able…

Susan Covey is the Director of Fitness at Bayleigh Chase in Easton.