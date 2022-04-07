YMCA of the Chesapeake Highlights Parkinson’s Awareness Month

The YMCA of the Chesapeake celebrates Parkinson’s Awareness month at several locations across the Eastern Shore with evidence-based programs focused on exercise as a way to slow the progression of the disease. Rock Steady Boxing, Pedaling for Parkinson’s, and Aqua Exercise classes are being offered at many of the YMCA of the Chesapeake’s locations free of charge. Studies show that regular exercise is one of the key components in treating the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

“We are warriors, and we have a warrior’s mentality. We fight to keep what is ours and we are not about to give up. We hit the heavy bag, speed bag, work with weights and other aerobic activities to promote fitness and confront Parkinson’s Disease. The YMCA has been an important part of our fight to live. We have a place that cares about us, providing equipment, caring and knowledgeable instructors, reliable volunteers and a rich history of helping all people to regain control of their lives. Unfortunately, we will keep filling the classes with PD people but the Y will be there to challenge and uplift us. Anyone who has Parkinson’s should sign-up.” Roger Eareckson, Rock Steady participant.

The following programs are offered free of charge and rely on donations to the YMCA’s annual campaign as well as support from the Maryland Association for Parkinson Support (MAPS) MAPS. If you would like to give to these programs you may donate on line https://ymcachesapeake.org/give or send gifts to YMCA of the Chesapeake, 111-1 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland 21601.

ROCK STEADY BOXING: This non-contact boxing program began in Indianapolis and has been shown to slow the progression of the symptoms of the disease by focusing exercises to build optimal agility, speed, muscular endurance, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, footwork and overall strength.

PEDALING FOR PARKINSONS: Pedaling for Parkinson’s is a cycling program that aims to improve the lives of those living with Parkinson’s disease. Research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic showed a 35 percent reduction in symptoms by the simple act of pedaling a bicycle at a rapid pace

AQUATIC EXERCISE FOR PD: PD Aqua Motion is a shallow-water class focusing on range of motion exercises, strength and flexibility. This class provides participants a low impact option to increase mobility.

If you would like more information, please contact the following locations for their specific programs:

Easton Family YMCA at Washington 1180 South Washington Street, Easton

410-822-1515 Contact Wendy Palmer, wpalmer@ymcachesapeake.org

Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA, 123 Coursevall Dr., Centerville

443-262-9994 Contact Lyn Sutton, lsutton@ymcachesapeake.org

Kent County Family YMCA 200 Scheeler Road, Chestertown

410-778-3148 Contact Erica Osterhout, eosterhout@ymcachesapeake.org

Cecil County Family YMCA 25 YMCA Blvd, Elkton

410-398-2333 Contact Lynsey Broderick,lbroderick@ymcachesapeake.org

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake



The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.