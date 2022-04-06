Election 2022 Profiles: Peter Franchot for Governor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today, the Spy continues its informal series on profiling candidates running for office in 2022. Over the next eight months, we will be offering long-form interviews with those running for Maryland’s Governor, MD Congressional District 1, and several local elections in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties.

As per our educational, nonpartisan mission concerning all public affairs on the Mid-Shore, we believe these in-depth conversations offer a unique alternative to the traditional three-minute sound bite or quick quote. We will be talking to each candidate about their background, qualifications, and policy priorities as well as how they differentiate themselves from others running for the same office and the previous Hogan administration.

We continue with Peter Franchot, Democratic candidate for Governor in the July 19 primary. Mr. Franchot has served as Maryland Comptroller since 2007.

This video is approximately 13 minutes in length. For more information about Peter Franchot for Governor please go here.