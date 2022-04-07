KCPS Student Artists Featured in First Lady’s Exhibition

The artwork of three Kent County Public Schools students received statewide recognition this spring.

Charlotte Conover, a second-grader at H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown, and Kent County Middle School seventh-grader Khaleb Tingle are currently featured artists in Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan’s spring art show.

A piece by Olivia Blusk, also a seventh-grader at Kent County Middle School, is set to be included in an upcoming exhibition.

Conover received the highest score among elementary artists in the First Lady’s show for her mixed media piece “Snowy Cabin.” Conover will be receiving a trophy, a gift card and a citation from Gov. Larry Hogan.

Aimée Boumiea, visual arts teacher at Garnet and Galena elementary schools, is excited that Conover’s artwork stood out to the judges.

“I am so proud of Charlotte,” Boumiea said. “She is very thoughtful and considers many possibilities before creating her artwork. This particular project took her three art classes to complete and she preserved through it.”

Tingle is among the artists featured in the First Lady’s virtual exhibition, as well. The seventh-grader’s pencil sketch “Otters” is currently on display in the show.

Blusk received recognition her pencil sketch “Birds,” which will be a part of another exhibition later this year.

The pieces by Tingle and Blusk were submitted by Kent County Middle School art teacher Janet McCormick.

“Snowy Cabin” by Conover and “Otters” by Tingle are on display now in the First Lady’s virtual gallery for the spring 2022 exhibition. They can be viewed at https://bit.ly/FLSpring.

Matting for all three artists’ work was provided by the Finishing Touch in Chestertown.