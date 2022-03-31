ShoreRivers Seeks Volunteers for Project Clean Stream

Trash is everywhere throughout our watersheds. It’s nearly impossible to go anywhere without seeing garbage littering roadways, fluttering through farm fields, floating in ditches and streams, and dirtying parks. This spring, ShoreRivers and volunteers are hosting community trash cleanups as part of Project Clean Stream, a Bay-wide trash cleanup organized by the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and coordinated by local groups like ShoreRivers. Project Clean Stream is an opportunity for citizens across the entire Bay watershed to work together to clean our shared water resource.

Friday, April 1 marks the official kickoff date, and cleanups will continue throughout May.

Join a Project Clean Stream cleanup near you:

• Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 am: Long Wharf Park, Cambridge

• Saturday, April 2 at 9:00am: Terrapin State Park with Kent Island Beach Cleanups

• Saturday, April 2 at 10:30 am: Claiborne Landing and Beach, Claiborne

• Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 am: Wards Hill Road, Warwick

• Sunday, April 3 at 1:00 pm: Bennett Point, Queenstown

• Sunday, April 3 at 1:00 pm: Old Love Point Park, Stevensville

• Saturday, April 9 at 8:30 am: Fox Hole Public Landing on the Sassafras River

• Saturday, April 9 at 9:00 am: Sassafras Natural Resources Management Area

• Saturday, April 9 at 9:00 am: Park Lane, Cambridge

• Saturday, April 16 at 10:00 am: Weis Parking Lot and Bay Street Ponds, Easton

• Saturday, April 16 at 9:00 am: Main Street/Route 18, Stevensville

• Saturday, April 23 at 9:00 am: Easton Point Marina, Easton

• Saturday, April 23 at 9:00 am: Unionville Road, Easton

• Sunday, April 24 at 1:00 pm: Old Wye Episcopal Church, Wye Mills

• Saturday, May 7 at 11:00 am: Easton Point Marina, Easton

• Thursday, May 26 at 12:00 pm: Maces Lane, Cambridge

To volunteer for any of these cleanups, please contact Amy Narimatsu at anarimatsu@shorerivers.org. Trash bags and gloves will be provided; volunteers are encouraged to bring water, a mask, and wear appropriate attire.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org