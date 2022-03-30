A Trappe Point of View of Lakeside: A Chat with Councilperson Brian Schmidt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the last three years, Trappe Town Council member Brian Schmidt has had a first-row seat, or some would say, on the frontlines of an ongoing debate about the Lakeside residential community development on the east side of Rt. 50 in that small town. First, as part of the town’s Planning Commission and then as an elected member of the town council, Brian not only participated in legislative conservations about the project but also unwittingly became a modest expert in wastewater treatment plants and their technology along the way.

Brian’s intense dive into wastewater treatment is, he says, a simple extension of his approach to business challenges in general after almost two decades of running a successful catering business. But it’s clear from the Spy’s interview with Brian earlier this week that the real motivation is his long history and love for Trappe itself.

Born and raised in Talbot County with grandparents and summertime memories in Trappe well before he and his wife decided to raise their family there, Brian Schmidt takes his role of stewardship of the town and its future very seriously.

And because of those reasons, it’s safe to say that he’s more than troubled by some of the misunderstandings surrounding the development and the thoughtful role the Town of Trappe has played to ensure his community’s environmental integrity.

This video is approximately nineteen minutes in length.