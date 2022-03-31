Integrating Psych Ed Recommendations and Home & School

Wye River Upper School and Connie Simon, Ed.D., will virtually present “Integrating Psych-ed Recommendations at School and Home”, on Thursday, April 7th at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Simon will share tips on ensuring that you get the answers to your questions in your student’s psych-ed report, how to clarify recommendations and how to implement recommendations at home and school.

Join us on Thursday, April 7th for this virtual presentation. Register here: https://www.wyeriverupperschool.org/

Dr. Simon, a well-known independent consultant in Maryland, earned her Doctorate in Special Education from American University. Dr. Simon also has her Master’s in Special Education from Boston College and is a graduate of the Columbia Teacher’s College Reading and Writing Summer Institute.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students who learn differently. Wye River is located in Centreville, MD, approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, please contact Tracie Spence at 443-262-8292 or at traciespence@wyeriverupperschool.org.