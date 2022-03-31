Earth Data Employees Participate in Virtual Polar Bear Plunge

In support of the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Sandy Point State Park, seven Earth Data employees participated in a virtual plunge at their office in Centreville, Maryland. Facing 27-degree temperatures, employees set up an outdoor shower and tub with one of the company’s drilling rigs to make their plunge.
“I have long been a supporter of the Special Olympics mission of celebration and inclusion of individuals with disabilities and was happy to participate in the Polar Bear Plunge as a member of the Earth Data team. Who doesn’t love jumping in an ice-covered tank on a cold winter’s morning?” commented Earth Data participant Ron McDonald.
Visit Earth Data “Team Drillin’ & Chillin’” fundraising page to make a donation in support of the Polar Bear Plunge.
