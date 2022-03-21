One Year Later with CBF’s Alan Girard on the Trappe Lakeside Development Project

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over a year ago, the Spy sat down with Alan Girard, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s director of the Eastern Shore, to talk about a planned Lakeside development project in Trappe. It was the Spy’s first conversation about the environmental impact of a long-term 2,400 home community in one of Talbot County’s smallest municipalities, and the title of our interview was “CBF Has a Few Questions for the State on Trappe’s Lakeside Project.”

It was the beginning of an ongoing public debate about the environmental protection challenges that come with these large scales projects.

Last week, the Talbot County Council made the decision (3-2) not to pass a resolution that would have required the Lakeside development in Trappe to meet Enhanced Nutrient Removal standards (ENR) for its first 120 homes to be built for the project. In short, this has permitted the Lakeside developer to finalize the permit process and proceed with the project.

Given this critical moment in the project’s history, we elected to reach out to Alan again for his thoughts about the Council’s decision and the road from here for his organization.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Foundation please go here.