Mid-Shore Pro Bono Announces Promotion, New Administrative Director

Mid-Shore Pro Bono has recently announced Alicia Myers of Queen Anne, Md. has been promoted from Community Outreach Coordinator to Elder Law Case Manager, and Cheryl Lee of Preston, Md. has been hired as the nonprofit’s new Administrative Director. Both are working out of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton offices.

“We love to support the career advancements of our growing team,” said Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard, Esq. “Alicia serves our clients well with her approachable personality and expertise in managing elder law cases, and Cheryl is a topflight administrator with extensive non-profit experience, keeping many of us on mission while she handles the details of running our offices.”

As an Elder Law Case Manager, Myers is responsible for conducting client intakes, managing elder law cases, and coordinating the monthly Elder Law clinics. Lee’s Administrative Director responsibilities include billing and invoicing, payroll, office technology, human resources, and logistics for three office locations.

Alicia Myers joined Mid-Shore Pro Bono as a Community Conferencing Project Coordinator in 2012 and was named Community Outreach Coordinator in 2018. She is a certified social awareness practitioner and restorative justice practitioner focusing on social justice. Myers’ attended Chesapeake College and is a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, Del. Her volunteer work includes serving with the YMCA of the Chesapeake as a Girls on the Run coach,and with the food distribution services of Talbot Family Network.

“It is a privilege to have served in various roles over the years with Mid-Shore Pro Bono. My new role as Elder Law Case Manager is challenging, but I love the interaction with our clients and the amazing attorneys that volunteer their time.”

Cheryl Lee is an administrative specialist with more than 35 years of office experience with nonprofit and aerospace businesses. Lee began work on the Eastern Shore in 2004, serving with the Town Creek Foundation, and later as Office Manager with the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy. She attended Eastern Florida State College in Palm Bay, FL. Lee also does administrative work for the Oxford Kids Camp.

“Mid-Shore Pro Bono is an incredible organization, with an admirable mission,” says Lee. “I’m so happy to be a part of this amazing team. I’m eager to improve and optimize our processes to make the work of our staff as streamlined and efficient as possible.”

Mid-Shore Pro Bono delivers a mission of helping Maryland’s Eastern Shore residents obtain access to legal assistance for civil matters, with offices in Easton, Chestertown, and Salisbury, and more at www.midshoreprobono.org.