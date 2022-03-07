Genevieve Croker Named Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Kent County

The Board of Directors of Rebuilding Together Kent County is pleased to announce the appointment of Genevieve Croker as Executive Director, effective March 1, 2022. She succeeds Wayne Rickert who took a position in Rebuilding Together’s national office to work with volunteer-led affiliates across the country.

Since November 2019, Ms. Croker has served as the Director of Development and Community Engagement for Rebuilding Together Kent County – an organization providing home repairs and modifications at no cost to income-eligible homeowners throughout the county. Last year Rebuilding Together Kent County completed more than 55 critical repairs for 44 residents in 22 homes across Kent County.

A regular visitor to Chestertown since 1999, she began calling it home in 2016 after a successful six-year stint as Director of Development and Operations for a not-for-profit community development organization in San Juan Comalapa, Guatemala. Initially, Genevieve formed her own consulting firm, working with local organizations that have social missions, most notably Sumner Hall. Additionally, since the start of the Covid pandemic, she has been a weekly volunteer with the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice’s Feed-the-Elderly program. She is currently in her third year of service on the Board of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce.

“Genevieve shows an incredible commitment to helping our neighbors in ways that build their lives and our community – and does so with a sincere connection to people. She has an approachable and fun-loving spirit that is infectious and which puts people at ease. Rebuilding Together Kent County is lucky to have found her,” says Vic Pfeiffer, President of their Board of Directors.

Along with a Masters’ degree in Nonprofit Management, Genevieve brings nearly two decades of experience in the sector. During her two plus years with Rebuilding Together Kent County she has earned her Executive Certificate in Home Modifications from the University of Southern California, improving her ability to serve local residents. Most recently, she oversaw the organization’s most successful fundraising campaign in its history.

Says Croker, “I am thrilled about my new role with this critical not-for-profit and grateful for the confidence shown by our Board in tapping me upon Wayne’s departure. He did an amazing job transforming our organization, leaving me well-prepared to continue this good work. I consider safe and healthy housing a human right and look forward to a future where all our neighbors enjoy that right.”