Eight Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Unite To Endorse Mizeur

Eight candidates for Governor of Maryland banded together to issue a joint endorsement of Heather Mizeur for Congress. The candidates, who are competing for the Democratic nomination for the state’s highest office, all agree Mizeur is best suited to defeat radical Republican Congressman Andy Harris in November.

The leaders endorsing Mizeur include former County Executives, a former state Attorney General, former Obama administration officials, and business and community leaders. They are:

Rushern Baker III, former Prince George’s County Executive

Jon Baron, former non-profit executive and government official

Doug Gansler, former Maryland Attorney General

Ashwani Jain, former Obama administration official

John King Jr., former U.S. Secretary of Education

Wes Moore, former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations

Laura Neuman, former Anne Arundel County Executive

Tom Perez, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Democratic National Committee Chair

Mizeur has already also earned the support of dozens of state and local elected officials in other parts of the district, along with seven members of Maryland’s congressional delegation. She was recently endorsed by EMILY’s List, the influential national group that supports pro-choice women running in top districts, and was named a candidate to watch by the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund, the U.S. House caucus of pragmatic and moderate Democrats.

“I’m so honored that these fantastic candidates for Governor have taken the rare step of banding together to jointly endorse our grassroots campaign for Congress,” said Heather Mizeur, Democratic candidate for Congress in Maryland’s First District. “Their support speaks to our campaign’s unique ability to unite people and build a broad coalition to defeat one of the most radical members of Congress. With this endorsement, First District voters will know that if they support any of these eight candidates, their choice for Governor has put their faith in me to win this congressional election and represent our district with honor, dignity and compassion.”

“The First District has lacked effective representation for too long – it needs someone with a mix of proven experience, inclusive leadership, and stellar work ethic to deliver results for the people,” said Rushern Baker III, former Prince George’s County Executive, and his running mate, Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro. “Heather Mizeur has all those qualities plus a strong record of results. She would be an excellent representative for the Eastern Shore, Harford and Anne Arundel Counties. She has our full support.”

“We need more solutions-oriented leaders at every level of politics,” said Jon Baron, former non-profit executive and government official. “Heather Mizeur has spent her career bringing people together to find solutions to our state’s challenges, and I know she will take that same approach to Washington. She has my full support in her campaign for Congress.”

“If I were Andy Harris, I’d be very worried. Heather Mizeur is a fierce and worthy competitor,” said Doug Gansler, former Maryland Attorney General. “She has moxie, stamina, charm, and a heart that wins people over. She will be the one who defeats Harris. And I’m excited to lend my full support to her campaign to be the 1st Congresswoman from the First.”

“Heather Mizeur is running a strong campaign fueled by grassroots power and energy,” said Ashwani Jain, former Obama administration official. “First District voters are fired up to not only unseat one of the most radical members of Congress, but also to elect a bold leader who will work tirelessly on their behalf. Heather has my whole-hearted support.”

“Heather Mizeur is the leader the First District needs. She has a proven record of turning promises into meaningful progress, from her work to remove barriers to health care, to fighting for criminal justice reform, to bringing new jobs to our communities,” said John King Jr., former U.S. Secretary of Education. “Heather is truly a leader that we can count on to work with everyone, and I couldn’t be more excited to endorse her in her run for congress.”

“Heather Mizeur is the type of leader who doesn’t just talk about the problems we face – she listens, engages, and finds solutions,” said Wes Moore, former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations. “As I’ve traveled across this state, I’ve connected with many voters and leaders in the First District, and it’s clear there is so much grassroots energy and excitement behind Heather’s campaign. I’m proud to support her as she works to win this important seat.”

“First District residents need a representative who will show up, work hard, and get things done,” said Laura Neuman, former Anne Arundel County Executive. “Heather Mizeur is that person, and she’s running a strong campaign to bring engaged, decent representation back to her district. I’m proud to support her.”

“Heather has dedicated her life to doing what is right for Marylanders and never backs down from a challenge,” said Tom Perez, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Democratic National Committee Chair. “I’m so proud to call her a friend and know that she will continue to be a pragmatic and dedicated champion for families throughout the Eastern Shore. Together, we can to send her to Washington to continue fighting for us and help defend our democracy from dangerous radicals like Andy Harris.”

Mizeur’s momentum continues to grow after campaign finance reports showed she out-raised incumbent Congressman Andy Harris in all four quarters of 2021 and broke the record for off-year fundraising in the First District. The district was also recently named one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s top pick-up opportunities in 2022.