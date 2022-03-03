Rock Hall Elementary School Hosts Annual Black History Month Celebration

Students in Rock Hall Elementary School celebrated Black History Month on Friday, Feb. 25 with special guests in their classrooms, a concert and a surprise appearance by a local celebrity.

The annual event returned this year with more than a dozen special guest readers visiting each class in the school.

The community members, some of them retired educators, read books about historical Black figure like Harriet Tubman and stories focused on Black characters. They spoke about the importance of Black history and Black History Month.

Doncella Wilson, co-founder of the Chestertown-based youth organization Minary’s Dream Alliance and one of the day’s classroom volunteers, was happy to see the event return to the school after a two-year, COVID-forced hiatus. She appreciates the event and believes it is important for all students to learn about Black history during Black History Month and beyond.

“It feels really good to be back in the school because we haven’t been able to for the last two years,” Wilson said. “I thank the school system for putting together this event and having all the community members come in and share the celebration.”

Later in the morning, students went to the gym for a rousing concert by local artist Karen Somerville and her friends.

A big surprise came after lunch, when celebrity Yvng Swag brought students to the gym again. He talked with them, answered questions, performed and held dance contests with students.

Swag himself is a Kent County High School alum.

Students also got the chance to tour the Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project truck, a mobile historical education station.

“It was a joy to have the opportunity to read to the children. I am grateful to have been part of such an outstanding occasion,” said Alleesa Stewart, supervisor of finance for Kent County Public Schools and one of the volunteer readers.

Rock Hall Elementary School Interim Principal Gillian Spero thanked everyone who volunteered and supported the Black History Month celebration, including the Kent County Local Management Board, the Kent Cultural Alliance, Sumner Hall, Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project and the Kent County Board of Education.

“I just want to thank everyone who made this year’s Black History Month celebration possible,” Spero said.