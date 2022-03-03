Registration Open for May 2nd Golfing “fore” Gunston III

The Gunston School will be holding its spring fundraiser, Golfing “fore” Gunston III, on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville, Md. The day begins with a continental breakfast on the patio overlooking the greens before teeing off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Refreshments and food will be served throughout the day. An awards ceremony will follow with prizes for (Men and Women’s) First Place, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and “Last Place” winners. Golfers will be vying to win prizes such as a Bat-Caddy X3R Remote Control Cart, MNML MV2 Golf Bags, Under Armour gear, Pro Shop gift cards, and more. This year’s event includes activities such as lunch and tennis with a pro for those who may not golf, but would like to show their support by connecting with other members of the Gunston community.

Additionally, beginning on Friday, April 29, the Gunston’s Biddersnest online silent auction will go live, offering the chance to bid on items such as dinner for four and a golf simulator session, a full day Gunston Watershed Experience for a family of 4-6 plus lunch, Tastings Gourmet Cheese and Charcuterie Platter for 10, Dogwood Acres golf-themed doggy basket, spa packages, and a weekend getaway. Auction winners will be announced at the golf awards ceremony on May 2.

Golf registration is $175 per player or $675 per foursome and $165 for alumni golfers and $650 for alumni foursomes. Sponsorships are also available, ranging from $150 up to $3,000 and include the opportunity for businesses to get their name and logo in front of the entire Gunston community of students, parents, alumni, and local community members.

Sponsorships and donations allow Gunston the ability to offer more than 60% of its students financial aid, as well as provide opportunities for students and faculty to travel to leadership conferences, robotic competitions, environmental trips, and more.

Tournament sponsors include Fred Frederick of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P ’23 ’25), Dani & Rick de los Reyes, P’23, and What’s Up? Media Company. The Crush Station sponsor is Alice Ryan ’75. Ceremony sponsors include Sugar Doodles Sweet Shop (The Brown Family, P ’23 ’24), Gillespie & Son, Inc. (The Gillespie Family, P’20 ’22 ’24) and Friends of Gunston. Refreshment sponsors include Mirando Chiropractic Center (Kristy & Dominick Mirando, P’25) and Dr. Laurie Lewis and John Lewis. Hole sponsors include Sara Jane Davidson, Tred Avon Family Wealth, The Thomas Family, The Sanderson Family, and Reliable Pest Control.

Visit https://www.gunston.org/golf22 to register for the outing or a sponsorship (or both!), or call Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1101 or email lscull@gunston.org.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.