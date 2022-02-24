Letter to the Editor: Kent County Commissioners Need to be Deliberative and Thoughtful

Our elected officials should give us confidence that their decision-making process is deliberative, thoughtful and in the best interests of the citizens of the County. Commissioner Fithian’s reminders of what public discourse is, being the exception, there was little evidence that Commissioners Mason and Jacob understood this at the Feb. 22nd meeting of the County Commissioners.

While we can differ about the merits of the issues, there is no debate that our leaders should conduct themselves in an open and transparent manner, showing a willingness to listen and explore options.

Currently, there are several issues under consideration as Kent County moves through a Comprehensive Rezoning. Citizen involvement is a critical part of the process as we debate controversial proposals. However, as it has been shown in the past with other equally controversial decision making, Commissioners Mason and Jacob are not up to the task of delivering on open dialogue and transparent governance.

At their meeting that took place this past Tuesday (Feb 22), Commissioners Jacob and Mason advocated for scheduling a closed session on how to move forward with a Land Use Ordinance (LUO), in which the Kent County Department of Planning has advocated for retaining the current Land Use Ordinance with changes to allow for waivers as a tool to prevent future farmland fragmentation (See Staff Report August 25, 2021). Commissioners Mason and Jacob support the elimination of the ordinance (known as the 10% rule), having made up their minds, per their own statements, before the recommendation of the Planning Commission, the unfavorable recommendation already voted on by the Agricultural Advisory Commission, or Public Testimony has come before the Board during a yet to be scheduled Public Hearing. The reason for removing themselves from public scrutiny was clearly stated by Commissioner Mason: “If we discuss this in open session we are going to get a whole, this whole group of ‘these people’, same people all the time that are going to come in here and say we need to keep it.” Commissioner Fithian was the only member of the board who stood up for transparency when he said the obvious, “But I don’t think that is a reason to hide the discussion”. How is the public to trust that all the closed executive sessions engaged in by this Board of Commissioners have been and will be conducted in adherence with and in the spirit of the law.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Members of this Board have previously shown themselves to be unaware of their responsibility to the public they serve. Previously during virtual testimony at a Public Hearing held by the Kent County Commissioners in June 2020 Commissioner Jacob interrupted a citizen’s testimony by demanding the staff “turn her off right now”. Such behaviors by our elected officials chill public debate and should never be tolerated.

We can argue over the finer points of Land Use issues, but we cannot compromise on insisting that our government retain the highest standards of democracy, integrity, and civility.

Janet Christensen-Lewis

Kent County