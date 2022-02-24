Amazing Creatures by Angela Rieck

I watch too much television.

Maybe it is because I was too busy in my younger days to watch it. Maybe it is because I still haven’t figured out retirement.

Or maybe it is because this is the golden age of television. With so many channels and so many streaming apps, there is a lot to watch.

Having said that, I am usually loathe to recommend something. Since I watch too much, I am hardly selective.

But I am breaking my rule for those who enjoy watching animals. Disney+ has a documentary series Secrets of Whales by a famous whale photographer who spent three years filming them.

One thing is clear. The more we learn about whales, the less we know. For example, it has recently been discovered that different species of whales occasionally mate.

Spoiler alert! I am going to reveal some amazing discoveries, but the good news is that these are just a few of many.

Orcas or killer whales are known to be very social, intelligent, and travel in pods. Scientists have discovered that their communication, dialect, behavior, and food source depend on their pod and where they reside. In other words, orcas have culture.

The photographer followed female pods of adults, adolescents, and calves who were related to the matriarch. One pod of orcas residing off the coast of New Zealand dined on skates. The older females hunted them and shared their catch with the family. In one touching moment, a young female brought over a partially eaten skate to share with the photographer. Imagine how intelligent, generous, and curious she had to be, to offer her meal to the shiny, black, funny looking, bubble making creature who was pointing a dubious instrument at her. She waited until it became clear that the photographer was not interested in sharing this delicious meal and took it back and swam away.

Orcas are very, very social and grieve deeply. One orca female was observed pushing her dead baby alongside of her for weeks; unable to part with her.

Male humpback whales not only sing, but they also compose songs. Each year male humpback whales on the West Coast of Australia collaboratively compose their mating song. Somehow their song travels 3,000 miles across the continent of Australia to the eastern coast of Australia. Within days, the males on the East Coast of Australia are singing the same song.

Sperm and blue whales remain the most mysterious. Sperm whales plunge such deep depths that scientists have no idea they hunt the mysterious giant squid.

Beluga whales are considered the most communicative and social. One male pod adopted a lone male narwhale who had gotten lost. Belugas appear to have the most complex communication among whales. Scientists hypothesize that they call each other by their name and engage in some form of conversation. Every year thousands gather at Cunningham inlet in Canada to bear their young and catch up with other pods.

And, I suspect, to gossip. I am imagining their conversations.

“Can you believe that Click/click/e-Flat mated with Click/snap/howl/moan/moan last year? I mean, let’s face it, she is the prettiest in the pod and to choose him?”

“I know, the nose on Click/snap/howl/moan/moan is so big. And he has some light spots on his back, I suspect his grandmother mated with a narwhale. I heard that she was wild in her day.”

“I think that I am going to choose Snip/tap/click/click this year,” says Whee/click/click. “This year all of his babies have been girls and we need another girl in our pod.”

“Hmmm, good idea,” says Yow/ick/snip, “and he is definitely easy on the eyes. By the way, have you seen Tap/d#/click’s baby? She was just born last week and is sooo adorable.”

Meanwhile, several miles away, a male pod is oohing and aahing about how Little Miss Snip/snap/bubble has grown up.

“Yep, she is looking fine,” says Yowl/eer/whip. “But I have always had a thing for her sister. Our little boy is so cute.”

“But lately, the young ladies seem to be eyeing Snip/tap/click/click. All of his babies this year are girls, he is going to be stiff competition.”

Or maybe they are nicer than we are and just enjoy each other’s company.

