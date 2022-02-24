Rochalla Jones Joins Cancer Team as Oncology Nurse Navigator

The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health recently welcomed Rochalla Jones, RN, to the position of Oncology Nurse Navigator. In this capacity, Jones works with patients throughout the cancer journey from diagnosis to treatment and survivorship, helping them to manage symptoms and plan for healing and recovery.

Prior to joining the Cancer Program team, Jones served for several years as Nurse Supervisor with UM Shore Medical Group – Urology. In that capacity, she provided skilled nursing care to patients in treatment for a variety of urological conditions, including bladder and prostate cancers. Jones also worked closely with patients and their family members, providing education regarding their conditions and treatment protocols. Jones’ previous experience also includes working as a staff nurse for UM Shore Medical Group – Neurology, and for UM Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Same Day Surgery Department and Medical Surgical Inpatient Unit.

Presently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at American Public University, Jones earned her Associate of Science degree from Chesapeake College’s Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing. She is certified in Basic Life Support for Healthcare Provider and holds a Fundamentals Provider Card in Chemotherapy Biotherapy.

“As a dedicated patient advocate and nursing educator, Rochalla is a strong addition to the Cancer Program team,” said Jeanie Scott, Director of the Cancer Program. “Her ability to assess patients’ clinical, financial, emotional and psychological support needs will help guide them through the treatment and recovery process.”

Accredited by The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, the Cancer Program at UM SRH is the only comprehensive cancer care program serving residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Patients treated at the Cancer Center benefit from a team approach that includes professionals in oncology/hematology, radiology, radiation oncology, pathology, nursing, nutrition, rehabilitation and social work.

For more information about cancer care provided by UM SRH, call 410-820-6800 or visit https://www.umms.org/shore/health-services/cancer

