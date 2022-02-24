Contrast: Conflicting Views on Putin by Al Sikes

My column for this week is called Political Suicide. Abrupt and horrific circumstances have interceded; I just couldn’t hit the “send” button. But, I do want to highlight some words and phrases used by two American political figures after Russia went to war with Ukraine.

In his first comments former President Trump used these words in describing Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin’s, invasion: “Genius”. “Very Savvy”. “Smart”.

By contrast Senator Mitt Romney, in 2012, in his debate with former President Barack Obama, said of Putin led Russia “without question our number one geopolitical foe”. Romney was widely criticized not just by Obama but by the New York Times and those who take their editorial lead from its pages.

Now to Romney’s statement following Russia’s invasion: “….the peril of again looking away from Putin’s tyranny falls not just on the people of the nations he has violated, it falls on America as well.”

President Biden’s every move will be scrutinized as, of course, should happen. But in the larger sense strategy is the issue. What, we should ask, is America’s strategic view of Russia under Vladimir Putin?

If Senator Romney’s strategic view had shaped United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) readiness, I suspect tourists would be booking travel to Kyiv this summer. Tragically, the shopkeepers who welcome tourists will likely be busy burying their dead while fighting as insurgents.

“Smart” move as Trump said? History will be the judge. But, regardless of unfolding circumstances measured by history’s judges Donald Trump’s reaction simply adds an exclamation point to his view of democracy.