Family Support Group to Start in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties is pleased to inform the public of the resumption of our Family Support Group program. These peer-led groups are for family members, caregivers, and loved ones of individuals living with mental health conditions. The groups are offered to the public at no cost. Support group members gain insight from the challenges and successes of other group members facing similar circumstances.

Participants in the support group learn that they are not alone, and that they can find the support they need from the group. NAMI’sFamily Support Group is unique in that it follows a structured model, ensuring everyone the opportunity to be heard, and to get the information and the support that they need. The support group is free, confidential, and led by people who themselves have loved ones with mental illness.

By sharing your experiences with a group in a safe and confidential setting, you gain hope and develop supportive relationships. The group encourages empathy, productive discussion and a sense of community. Members benefit through others’ experiences, discover inner strengths, and learn how to identify and use local resources.

One group member said, “The most beneficial thing for me to learn was that I am not alone. I found the NAMI Family Support Group at the time I really needed it!”

A new NAMI Family Support Group is forming now. It is open to family members, caregivers, and loved ones of individuals with a mental health condition. The group can be helpful for family members of young adults, but it is not geared towards family members of younger children. Starting on February 24, the group will meet online via Zoom from 7:00 – 8:30 pm on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. For more information contact: 443-480-0565 or namikentandqueenannes@gmail.com.