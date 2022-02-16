Sign Up Now for 9th Annual Trojan Trample

Runners of all ages are invited to join in the fun Saturday, March 12 for the ninth annual Trojan Trample.

The 5K run/walk will be held this year at Kent County High School’s Trojan Stadium. Participants also may sign up to complete the Trojan Trample virtually. The start time is 9:30 a.m.

Sign up in advance and the cost is $15 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and $25 for adults. For those who sign up on race day, the cost is $20 for students and $35 for adults.

Participants receive a T-shirt. Pre-register before March 4 to guarantee your size.

Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/MD/Worton/7thAnnualTrojanTrample5kRunWalk or download a registration form at www.kent.k12.md.us/kentcountyhighschool_home.aspx.

All proceeds benefit the Kent County High School Parent-Teacher-Student Association Scholarship Fund and the KCHS Athletic Boosters. Make registration checks payable to KCHS PTSA.

The PTSA also is looking for sponsors for this year’s Trojan Trample. The deadline for sponsorship is March 2.

There are three levels of sponsorship: Leprechaun, $150 or in-kind product donation; Shamrock, $75 or in-kind; and Gold Coin, $50 or in-kind. Leprechaun sponsors will have their business logo printed on race shirts; Shamrock and Gold Coin sponsors’ names will be printed on the shirts.

Sponsorship forms can be downloaded at www.kent.k12.md.us/kentcountyhighschool_home.aspx.